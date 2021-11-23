Op-ed: It's important to understand all your options with a deferred compensation plan

krisanapong detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images

For those eligible, a deferred compensation plan is a powerful employee benefit to accelerate savings and reduce taxes. But they aren't without tradeoffs. Every year we hear from people who want to evaluate participating in the program — they strive to make a prepared, confident election, only to spend way too much time analyzing a hundred different variables and ultimately rush the decision each year. And with the majority of Fortune 1000 companies offering these plans to key employees, this might be your year to understand how they work and contribute for the first time or increase your contributions. There are a few key factors to consider before participating in your employer's DCP.

First, understand the risks. As a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, your DCP account is, by rule, an unsecured liability of your employer. Meaning if your employer goes bankrupt, you could lose part, a majority, or all, of your balance in this account. So, before contributing a dime to your DCP account, you'll want to evaluate the financial health of your employer. While only around 2% of publicly traded companies file for bankruptcy protection each year — and, in many cases, DCP participants recover a sizable part of their money even in the case of bankruptcy — you'll still want to frame your contribution as a liability of your employer. Next, you want to assess how much personal exposure you have to your company's plan. Calculate your distribution timeline for prior and future deferrals. The longer the deferral, the more significant the potential tax benefit, but the more risk you take.

The longer the deferral, the more significant the potential tax benefit, but the more risk you take. Calculate your total exposure to your employer. This includes your DCP balance, the market value of any company stock and options, and any company-sponsored pension.

This includes your DCP balance, the market value of any company stock and options, and any company-sponsored pension. Lastly, calculate the percentage of your total net worth in your company's deferred compensation plan. The lower the ratio, the more comfortable you should be in making additional contributions. The next key factor in evaluating your decision is the tax benefit. With top marginal tax rates as high as 90% in the 1960s and 70% in the 1970s, the primary use of these plans was to shift income into lower-tax retirement years. Now, with lower tax rates, tax brackets fairly compressed and higher executive compensation (meaning potentially large payouts from deferred compensation and other assets in retirement), most tax analysis is done at the top marginal tax bracket, both pre- and post-retirement. Today, the main benefit of the plan is the tax deferral feature — the ability to invest your money pre-tax and have it grow untaxed until the money is paid out.

For example, deferring income for 15 years at the top marginal tax bracket and earning a pre-tax return versus an after-tax return results in 36% more wealth even after paying income taxes on a lump-sum distribution from the deferred compensation plan at the end of the period. Behold the power of compounded tax-free gains. The third question you'll need to answer is how much to contribute. Before contributing to a deferred compensation account, you want to make sure you are allocating funds to other tax-advantaged and safer accounts. That means you first need to fully fund your 401(k) plan, health savings account or individual retirement account. After that, consider how much additional savings you can afford from a cash flow perspective.