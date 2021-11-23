Kevin O'Leary on U.S. spending plan: 'The last thing we need is an inflation bill'

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares Exchange Traded Funds, listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Voters in the U.S. are "pissed" about inflation and the Democrats are going to have a difficult time at next year's midterm elections, celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Tuesday.

"People are pissed," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"They're pissed about inflation, I don't have a better word than saying that."

"They're unhappy. My employees are unhappy. They're going to vote with the cost of bread," said the "Shark Tank" investor.

Consumer prices in the U.S. jumped 6.2% in October, the biggest surge in more than 30 years.

Fed officials have consistently said the spike in prices will be temporary and is a result of supply chain disruptions, but O'Leary holds a different view.

"We are seeing real inflation. We're seeing gasoline prices up remarkably, the price of food and bacon, just the basics that our employees buy — those are up materially," he said.