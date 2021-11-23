NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams considers Goldman Sachs CFO for a key economic role in his administration

Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. November 2, 2021.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering a Goldman Sachs executive for a role in his administration, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adams and his allies have been discussing the idea of giving Stephen Scherr, Goldman's chief financial officer, a leadership position in the new administration, these people said. These people declined to be named in order to discuss ongoing private conversations.

Scherr, who is set to retire from New York-based Goldman at the end of the year, is a co-chair of Adams' transition team. He could be in line to be deputy mayor for housing and economic development, or could end up leading the New York City Economic Development Corp., or NYCEDC, the people said.

Adams has not publicly said who he will end up choosing for those roles. It's likely he will make the decisions closer to his swearing-in date, Jan. 1. He has been moving ahead with planning for other important positions, such as asking New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y. to be a deputy mayor and noting that he's close to deciding the next police commissioner.