Turkish lira plummets to 'insane' historic low after President Erdogan sparks sell-off

Turkey's lira dropped to another record low of 12.49 to the dollar on Tuesday, a level once unfathomable and well past what was just last week deemed the "psychological" barrier of 11 to the dollar.

"Insane where the lira is, but it's a reflection of the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently operating under," Tim Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said in a note in response to the news.

The lira was trading at 12.168 to the greenback at 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The sell-off was triggered after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his central bank's continued contentious interest rate cuts amid rising double-digit inflation. He labeled the move as part of an "economic war of independence," rejecting calls from investors and analysts to change course.

Inflation in Turkey is now near 20%, meaning basic goods for Turks — a population of roughly 85 million — have soared in price and their local currency salaries are severely devalued. The lira has lost nearly 40% of its value this year and 20% since the start of last week alone, according to Reuters.

For perspective, at this time in 2019, the lira was trading at roughly 5.6 to the dollar. And that was already making news, as it was a dramatic drop in value from the mid-2017 level of 3.5 to the dollar.