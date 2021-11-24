Tour this mansion near the Everglades that could break a Florida real estate record

Aerial view of 3030 Meadow Lane in Weston Florida at twilight. Daniel Petroni

This 12,323-square-foot mansion recently hit the market with a $14 million price tag, making it the most expensive listing the city of Weston, Florida, has ever seen. The 27-square-mile city is about 31 miles northwest of Miami in the western-most part of Broward County. Its northern and western borders flank the Florida Everglades.

Aerial view of the lakefront Monarch Estate in Weston, FL. Daniel Petroni

The seven-bedroom, 11-bath lakefront residence is in the Windmill Ranch Estates community, Weston's first residential development dating back to 1984, according the city's website. Weston has a population of 68,305, according the University of Florida's Bureau of Economics and Business Research. Its median household income is $107,908, according to the latest census data. "Weston is far enough from dense urban centers like Fort Lauderdale and Miami to give it a peaceful suburban feel, but it still gives residents easy access to bigger city life," said Senada Adzem, the property's listing agent. Real estate records show the most expensive home to ever sell in Weston fetched $7 million in 2012. That home, also located in the Windmill Ranch Estates, spanned 25,000 square feet with a price per square foot of $280.

Manicured landscaping lines the driveway of the Monarch Estate. Daniel Petroni

The residence at 3030 Meadow Lane, built in 2017, according to the listing, is about half the size of that record-setting mansion, but its owners are asking double the price, making it four times the price per square foot at $1,136. If the home sells for anywhere near its asking price, it will shatter a local record and put the home's value on par with some of Broward's biggest sales 25 miles to the east in Fort Lauderdale, where you'll find the county's priciest real estate. In April, a waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale sold for $23 million, breaking the record for the highest sale in the county, according to Multiple Listing Service. For context, the average sale price for a single-family home in Broward County was $658,274 in October, up 19.3% over last year. Sales volume last month across the entire county totaled $912.4 million, according to the Miami Realtors October market summary. "Weston has its share of estates valued at $10 million or more," said Adzem. "The Monarch Estate is the first of this magnitude on the market. We expect to see more of these multimillion-dollar properties for sale as time goes on, given the high demand in the luxury sector." Here's a look at what makes this Weston home stand out.

Aerial view of the Monarch Estate. Daniel Petroni

3030 Meadow Lane, also known as the Monarch Estate, was named after the monarch butterflies that are attracted to the flowering bushes planted around the property. "Part of what distinguishes the Monarch Estate is that this is the kind of sprawling sanctuary typically seen in Palm Beach," said Adzem.

Twilight view of the infinity pool and lake. Daniel Petroni

The home is situated on 1.5 acres overlooking a lake, with a 93-foot infinity pool, a 14-person hot tub, a built-in trampoline and a half basketball court.

Great room Daniel Petroni

At the heart of the home is an open-concept layout that seamlessly connects a massive great room, kitchen and breakfast dining area. Adzem said the combined space spans 2,600 square feet.

Kitchen Daniel Petroni

The kitchen includes two large islands, clad in ivory marble, and features white wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances.

Breakfast dining area Daniel Petroni

Retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors in the great room and breakfast area open to a loggia and pool.

The lounge area in the home's air-conditioned loggia. Daniel Petroni

The loggia, or open-air patio, is air-conditioned and includes a lounge, dining area, barbecue, fireplace and television. With the touch of a button, the room's open archways can be sealed by floor-to-ceiling screens that Adzem says are storm-proof.

Soho-loft themed bedroom. Daniel Petroni

One of the home's seven bedrooms was inspired by a New York City Soho loft complete with a wall clad in exposed brick, wood plank floors and oversized arched windows.

Balcony view Daniel Petroni

However, the view from the New York City-inspired bedroom's balcony looks nothing like the Big Apple.

Owner's suite seating area and fireplace. Daniel Petroni

The owner's suite includes a seating area with a two-sided fireplace.

Owner's suite sleeping quarters.

The king-sized bed delivers views of the manicured landscaping that surround the pool and lake.

One of two owner's suite baths. Daniel Petroni

Off the owner's sleeping quarters are a pair of baths clad in Turkish Carrara marble, along with a pair of steam showers and a soaking tub.

One of two owner's suite walk-in closets. Daniel Petroni

The suite also includes a pair of walk-in closets.

Cinema room

The home's cinema is equipped with 4K projection, 3D glasses and a Dolby Atmos sound system that can be channeled through 50 different speakers hidden in the walls, ceilings and embedded behind the movie screen.

Living room Daniel Petroni

Adzem said the home's furnishings were custom designed and are included in the $14 million asking price.

Aerial view from the waterfront. Daniel Peroni