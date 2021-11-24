Biden responds to guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, says justice alone isn't enough

A painting of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed during a vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church on Feb. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, GA.

President Joe Biden said the convictions Wednesday by a Georgia jury of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black jogger, "reflect our justice system doing its job."

"But that alone is not enough," the president said in a statement following the verdicts. "Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin."

Arbery, 25, was shot in February 2020 by defendant Travis McMichael, who was accompanied at the time by the two other defendants, Gregory McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

The three men had spotted Arbery jogging in their neighborhood and chased him down in pickup trucks before killing him.

Each man was found guilty of nine counts of murder and related felonies on Wednesday after an emotional trial that lasted 13 days. Biden called the murder a "horrible crime."

"Ahmaud Arbery's killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country," said Biden.

"Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community."