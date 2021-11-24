Biden taps Shalanda Young to be OMB director in his second attempt to fill the key role

Shalanda D. Young, nominee to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, is sworn into her Senate Budget Committee confirmation in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to serve as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, he said in a video released Wednesday.

Young currently serves as acting director of the office, which plays a key role in both advising the president on the federal budget and overseeing how taxpayer money is spent.

Alongside Young, Biden also said he would nominate nonprofit executive Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of OMB under Young.

The nominations come as the Biden administration asks Congress to approve more than $2 trillion in spending on two transformative bills. Part of the effort to sell the legislation will be convincing the public that the money will be spent judiciously, and not wasted.

Young was most recently the staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, where she spent much of her career. The powerful committee is the first stop for Congress' giant annual appropriations bills, and staff there have an intimate understanding of how the federal budget is allocated.

Young is the second person Biden has picked to lead OMB. He first nominated Neera Tanden, the longtime director of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, for the job. But Tanden's record of making personal attacks on social media against both Republican and progressive senators derailed her confirmation.