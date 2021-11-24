More than 1 in 3 U.S. adults carry medical debt, survey finds

Medical debt is a growing burden among Americans, with more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults carrying a balance, according to a 2021 Healthcare.com survey.

The findings also revealed that more than 6 in 10 adults with overdue bills received care knowing they couldn't cover the costs, and more than half of balances exceed $1,000.

"There are so many millions of people impacted by medical debt, and it's a growing problem," said Jeff Smedsrud, co-founder and president of insurance for HealthCare.com.

These findings align with a 2021 survey from The Commonwealth Fund showing more than one-third of insured and half of uninsured adults reported a medical bill issue or were paying off healthcare debt.

That's up from 19% of households carrying medical debt in 2017, according to Census Bureau data.

Moreover, the findings show that many Americans are amassing medical debt despite having health insurance, with patients saying their plans didn't cover certain services or they used out-of-network providers.

"People don't realize that even though their specific provider might be in-network, the doctor or anesthesiologist may not," said Smedsrud. "And that's not something normally you would think about."