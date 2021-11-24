NFL and Rams reach $790 million settlement in St. Louis relocation case

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, with Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kronke prior to a NFL playoff football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, January 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The National Football League and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke reached a settlement with officials in St. Louis for $790 million, the city announced on Wednesday.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit from the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles in 2016. The city, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued the NFL and the Rams in 2017. They claimed the league did not honor its own relocation policy and hold good faith negotiations to prevent the Rams' relocation from St. Louis.

"This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and, county executive Sam Page, in a joint statement. "The City, County, and STLRSA are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated."

The settlement also comes just before a trial set for January. Earlier this month, the NFL and Rams lost their effort to have the case tried elsewhere in Missouri instead of the team's former home of St. Louis.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Rams owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the other 31 professional football teams, and their owners. The suit sought at least $1 billion in damages.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the settlement.

The NFL also risked sensitive documents about NFL owners' finances becoming public if the case reached trial. St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, who handled the case, issued a roughly $44,000 fine to four NFL owners for failure to turn over the financial documents last October. Another hearing on the matter was also scheduled in December.

St. Louis officials sought financial damages they claim they suffered when the Rams moved to Los Angeles. The move left St. Louis with debt on the team's former stadium, which was built with public funds.