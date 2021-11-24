Not since Americans came home from World War II has inflation run through the economy like it is now

Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021.

Not since Americans came home from World War II has inflation percolated through the U.S. economy like it is now, and it could continue to do so for months to come.

That's because the pandemic hit the economy like a sledge hammer, shattering the normal way business is conducted and consumers live their lives. The disruptions for many businesses have been difficult to repair, and the return to normal has been challenging due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

"You had a very quick and abrupt shift in the economy," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays. "And it takes time to retool. It's a super tanker. It takes time to turn."

Companies and consumers across the country are feeling the hit from rising prices and goods shortages, and many businesses are adjusting the way they operate.

Frank Barbera, president of Barbera Homes in the Albany, N.Y. area, said this period of rising prices is unique in the 30-year history of his family business.

"The costs definitely went up faster than the price. Our average home is up over $60,000 and that's just hard costs passed along. The average two-by-four for example over the course of the past year from July, 2020 to roughly the same period in 2021, went from $4.30 to $11.36," he said. The two-by-four is now about 50% lower but lumber is still volatile.

Barbera said other building materials have also gone higher, including a 20% increase in insulation this year.

Homebuilder Chris Carr said his construction company has changed the way it buys some materials for the homes he builds in New Jersey beach towns, like Avalon and Stone Harbor.

"We've acquired more storage space so we can store all the things we are buying. We're buying truckloads of roofing materials" plumbing supplies and other materials, said Carr, owner of McLaughlin Construction.

"Before we were just-in-time purchasers, and so for certain aspects of a home we can't do that anymore."

Pressures on prices

Pent up demand, changing lifestyles and a load of stimulus money created a surge in demand for all kinds of goods. But that demand has met a supply network that was also damaged by the pandemic and is struggling to return to a more normal level of activity. Labor shortages and logistics problems are compounding the situation.

Gapen said the consumption of core goods is now about 17% to 20% above pre-pandemic levels and core services demand has not yet recovered. Core goods exclude food and energy.

"It's like any economy in any situation would be in trouble if its citizens were requiring it to produce 20% more goods in one year's time," he said. Post-pandemic consumers changed their lifestyles. Many fled to suburbs and beyond, moved into houses, and furnished home offices. They also needed cars.

"It's the greatest historical anomaly in the relationship between core goods and services prices that we've seen since the end of World War II," said Gapen. "I think the World War II experience is the closest parallel to what we're seeing."

Soldiers returned home in the late 1940s, and the demand for everything from housing to clothing soared. "You had to rejigger the economy and re-employ all those people. What happened is you had an inflation boost for two or three years," Gapen said. "By the end of the '40s, you were flirting with deflation."

The debate among economists is how much of this pandemic era inflation will linger and how much of it will be temporary. In October, the consumer price index was up 6.2% year-over-year, the highest in 31 years. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, was up 4.6%.