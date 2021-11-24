Stripe says it's open to accepting crypto for payments, three years after ending bitcoin support

John Collison, President and co-founder of Stripe, attends the 2018 Viva Tech conference in Paris.

Stripe isn't ruling out accepting cryptocurrency as a method of payment in the future, according to co-founder John Collison.

The online payments company ended support for bitcoin payments in 2018, citing the digital coin's notoriety for volatile price swings and a lack of efficiency in making everyday transactions.

"Crypto obviously means a lot of different things to a lot of different people," Collison said at a CNBC-moderated panel at the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival on Tuesday.

Collison said there were some aspects to crypto — such as its use as a speculative investment — that are "not that relevant to what we do at Stripe."

But, he added: "There have been a lot of developments of late with an eye to making cryptocurrencies better and, in particular, scalable and acceptable cost as a payment method."