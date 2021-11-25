Japan stocks set for higher start; Bank of Korea interest rate decision ahead

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
- The Bank of Korea is set to announce its interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the Bank of Korea's rate decision expected later today.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,450 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,460. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,302.66.
Australian stocks were muted in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 sitting little changed.
The Bank of Korea is set to announce its interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.23% to 4,701.46 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.44% to 15,845.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 9.42 points to 35,804.38.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.839 following its climb from levels below 96.5 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.42 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.72, still off levels above $0.724 seen earlier in the trading week.