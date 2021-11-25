Japan stocks set for higher start; Bank of Korea interest rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the Bank of Korea's rate decision expected later today.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,450 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,460. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,302.66.

Australian stocks were muted in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 sitting little changed.

The Bank of Korea is set to announce its interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.