Shares of Chinese real estate developer Kaisa pop 20% after debt restructuring plan

BEIJING — Chinese real estate developer Kaisa announced Thursday plans for paying back investors, temporarily alleviating concerns about a default as China's property sector continues to face pressure.

Kaisa's Hong Kong-listed shares popped 20% in the market open, before paring some gains. It was the first day of trading after a nearly three-week halt. The developer had suspended trading after missing a payment on a wealth management product earlier this month.

"Repayment measures have been implemented" for about 1.1 billion yuan ($171.9 million) of the wealth management products, Kaisa said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. The developer said it's in negotiations about repayment of the remaining 396.6 million yuan in wealth management products.

Separately, Kaisa said it would restructure offshore debt payments due in December by offering investors new bonds worth $380 million that are now due in 2023. The original U.S. dollar-denominated bonds were worth $400 million.