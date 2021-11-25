IEA chief criticizes 'artificial tightness' in energy markets, says some failed to help cool prices

The head of the world's leading energy authority has said that some countries had failed to adopt a helpful position to calm soaring oil and gas prices, criticizing "artificial tightness" in energy markets.

"[A] factor I would like to underline that caused these high prices is the position some of the major oil and gas suppliers, and some of the countries did not take, in our view, a helpful position in this context," Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said Wednesday during a press webinar.

"In fact, some of the key strains in today's markets may be considered as artificial tightness ... because in oil markets today we see close to 6 million barrels per day of spare production capacity lies with the key producers, OPEC+ countries."

His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release oil from strategic reserves to stymie surging fuel prices.

In the first such move of its kind, President Joe Biden announced a coordinated release of oil between the U.S., India, China, Japan, South Korea and the U.K.

The U.S. will release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Of that total, 32 million barrels will be an exchange over the next several months, while 18 million barrels will be an acceleration of a previously authorized sale.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential group often referred to as OPEC+, have repeatedly dismissed U.S. calls to increase supply and ease prices in recent months.