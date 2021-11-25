Tencent must get approval from Chinese regulators before publishing new apps and updates

GUANGZHOU, China — Tencent must get approval from Chinese regulators to send out updates for its apps, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday.

The move comes after regulators found several apps made by China's most valuable technology company violated data protection rules on a number of occasions this year.

Tencent's app approvals are currently suspended. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology must review any new apps and updates before they can be launched. This could take seven days, CCTV reported, without citing any sources.

"We are continuously working to enhance user protection features within our apps, and also have regular cooperation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps remain functional and available for download," a Tencent spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

Tencent shares in Hong Kong were up more than 1% in morning trade.