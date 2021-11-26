Extinction Rebellion target Amazon UK hubs with blockades on Black Friday

An activist from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change group sits on a giant wooden rocket as they block the exit to an Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury, east of London.

Protestors from the Extinction Rebellion movement blockaded Amazon distribution centers across the U.K. on Friday as part of an effort to stop the e-commerce giant from shipping Black Friday orders.

Scores of activists from Extinction Rebellion locked themselves to one another and assembled structures outside Amazon's distribution sites, causing disruption on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

It's unclear how many Amazon deliveries will now be delayed as a result of the protests.

The climate change campaign group said it wanted to draw attention to Amazon's treatment of its workforce and wasteful business practices.

Activists blockaded 13 distribution centers across the U.K., including the company's largest U.K. warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland.