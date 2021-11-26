Australia stocks slip ahead of October retail sales data release

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia slipped in Friday morning trade, with the country's October retail sales data expected later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.24% in morning trade, with shares of major miner BHP declining about 0.5%.

Australia's retail sales data for October is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,435 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,510. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,499.28.

In Covid developments, World Health Organization officials said Thursday they are monitoring a new variant with "a large number of mutations." A special meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss its implications for vaccines and treatments.