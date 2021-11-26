Softbank fall steepens after report that Chinese regulators have asked Didi to delist from U.S.

A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021.

GUANGZHOU, China — Shares of SoftBank extended their losses on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators have asked Didi's executives to formulate a plan to delist from the U.S.

SoftBank shares in Japan were down 4.77% at the lunch break. SoftBank's Vision Fund owned more than 20% of Didi following its U.S. listing.

Bloomberg's report said regulators want Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from the New York Stock Exchange because of concerns about leakage of sensitive data. The news agency cited people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has asked Didi to work out the details for a delisting which will be subject to government approval, the report said.