European officials voice concern over 'alarming' new Covid variant

A top EU official said that news of a new coronavirus variant is "alarming" and admitted there could be implications for the region's economy.

A handful of nations, notably South Africa and Botswana have identified cases of the new variant, known as B.1.1.529. Experts have tried to calm initial concerns by highlighting that Covid-19 shots should still be somewhat effective.

"It is alarming what is emerging," Mairead McGuinness, the EU commissioner for financial stability, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday.

"For our economies, of course, if there are further restrictions should this escalate, which we hope it will not, then you will probably see some impact," she added, noting that the bloc is better placed now to deal with the pandemic compared with the first wave.

The new variant comes at a time when different European nations are grappling with surging cases of the delta variant and have therefore announced social restrictions to contain the spread. This has meant that some countries, including Austria and the Czech Republic, have focused on the unvaccinated parts of their populations.