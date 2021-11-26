Google warns crypto miners are using compromised cloud accounts

Cryptocurrency miners are using compromised Google Cloud accounts for computationally-intensive mining purposes, Google has warned.

The search giant's cybersecurity team provided details in a report published Wednesday. The so-called "Threat Horizons" report aims to provide intelligence that allows organizations to keep their cloud environments secure.

"Malicious actors were observed performing cryptocurrency mining within compromised Cloud instances," Google wrote in an executive summary of the report.

Cryptocurrency mining is a for-profit activity that often requires large amounts of computing power, which Google Cloud customers can access at a cost. Google Cloud is a remote storage platform where customers can keep data and files off-site.

Google said 86% of 50 recently compromised Google Cloud accounts were used to perform cryptocurrency mining. In the majority of cases, cryptocurrency mining software was downloaded within 22 seconds of the account being compromised, Google said.

Around 10% of the compromised accounts were also used to conduct scans of other publicly available resources on the internet to identify vulnerable systems, while 8% of instances were used to attack other targets.