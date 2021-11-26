Stocks are in the red. Should you sell?

Simon Smith | E+ | Getty Images

With U.S. markets slipping on Friday amid fears of a new Covid variant, you may be tempted to take some money off the table. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 900 points for the day, or 2.5%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has slid 1.8%. However, while selling today may reduce your stress at the moment, it's likely to cost you in the long run, experts say. "Pain is a sign you're investing well," said certified financial planner Allan Roth, founder of financial advisory firm Wealth Logic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

If you can't withstand the bad days, he said, you'll also lose out on the good ones. Over the last 20 or so years, the S&P 500 produced an average annual return of around 6%. If you missed the best 20 days in the market over that time span because you became convinced you should sell, and then reinvested later, your return would shrivel to just 0.1%, according to an analysis by Charles Schwab. "For longer-term investors, we suggest staying the course if they can," said Rob Williams, CFP and vice president of financial planning at Charles Schwab.