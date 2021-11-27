No cases of new omicron Covid variant in the U.S., CDC says

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine sit on a table at National Jewish Health on Nov. 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

There are no U.S. cases of the new omicron Covid variant, the CDC said late Friday, referring to a heavily mutated strain of the virus that has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.

"No cases of this variant have been identified in the U.S. to date," according to the statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the U.S. variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country. We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.," it said.

The newly identified strain — referred to as lineage B.1.1.529 — was first detected in South Africa and raised concerns due to the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country's Gauteng province.

The UN health agency only designates Covid strains as variants of concern when they're more transmissible, more virulent or more adept at evading vaccines and therapeutics.