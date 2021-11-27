'I use it for life': Mike Tyson joins the list of celebrities launching a cannabis line

In this handout image Mike Tyson attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 03, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Tyson told CNBC cannabis makes him a "different person" and that he's releasing his Tyson 2.0 cannabis line to help others who are looking for emotional and physical relief.

"It's really all about the love of the medicine," the co-founder and chief brand officer of Tyson 2.0 said. "I put a great deal of time in agriculture and discovering the right strain."

The former heavyweight boxing champion of the world added, "It's become pretty complex, but the best time of my life."

Tyson 2.0 launched Friday in Colorado through a partnership with Columbia Care, a U.S.-based multistate operator that currently runs 99 dispensaries in 16 states, according to its website.

"Because of Mike Tyson's passion for cannabis, and the insight he brought to this brand through his own positive outcomes, we knew we needed to bring this product line, which has such a broad appeal, to market as quickly as possible. We're thrilled to be able to ramp up our partnership when we did," Jesse Channon, Columbia Care's chief growth officer, said in a statement. "It is also perfectly fitting that we are launching in Colorado, one of our largest markets, and look forward to leveraging our experience and scale to bring it to fruition across the country."