5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set to jump after Friday's omicron-driven plunge

Bo Zaunders/Getty Images

2. Fauci says U.S. needs to be prepared to do 'everything' to fight variant

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci gives his opening statement before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 4, 2021. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Americans need to be prepared to do "anything and everything" to fight omicron. The variant has several mutations to the spike protein that allows the virus to enter the body, and some of those mutations could lead to increased antibody resistance and transmissibility. However, Fauci said it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information on omicron's transmissibility, severity and other characteristics. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told the ABC program "This Week" that it's still "too early to say" whether lockdowns or new mandates will be appropriate.

3. America plans to restrict travel from South Africa, other nations

International travellers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on November 29, 2021 as Australia records it's first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. William West | AFP | Getty Images

The WHO urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over omicron. The U.S. plans to restrict travel for non-U.S. citizens from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The variant has been found in the U.K., Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia and Hong Kong. However, omicron has yet to be found in America. Fearing new travel bans, airline stocks were crushed Friday. But they were bouncing higher in Monday's premarket trading, along with the broader strength in stocks.

4. Moderna says omicron vaccine could be ready in early 2022

Moderna's sign is seen outside of their headquarters in Cambridge, MA on March 11, 2021. Boston Globe | Getty Images

Vaccine makers, including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said they're studying omicron even as it remains to be seen how the variant responds to current shots or whether new formulations are required. Moderna said it could roll out a reformulated vaccine early next year. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Monday he anticipates current vaccines to be less effective against omciron. Bancel also said that while the variant is likely present in most countries, travel restrictions can slow down the spread and save lives.

5. Cyber Monday next after Black Friday traffic drops from pre-Covid levels

People shop at the Polaris Fashion Place mall during Black Friday on November 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Matthew Hatcher | Getty Images