Cramer's lightning round: I think Chegg is a buy here

Matterport: "3D camera, everybody loves 3D. I've never made any money on 3D. I'm going to have to take a big pass since that's stock already moved too much."

Oscar Health: "Oh geez. No. Sometimes you need what I call a raison d'être ... and I see no raison d'être for this health insurance company. We've got enough health insurance companies. We've got all we need. I know that sounds callous, but we don't need these guys. Sorry."

Lemonade: "You know, it's a good company. I should say this about Oscar too. These are good companies. Oscar's got great data. Lemonade has got some terrific pricing, but that doesn't make for a great stock, and that's the problem. Oscar is a great company, not a great stock. Lemonade is a great company, not a great stock. I teach in this [CNBC Investing Club] that there's a difference, and most people don't seem to know the difference, so we have to teach."

BioNano Genomics: "There's not much there, and you know what, it's a good spec. I actually like [CRISPR Therapeutics]. I do. I'm not against the genomics. I like CRISPR."

Bristol Myers Squibb: "My charitable trust sold it about 10 points ago, and the reason we did was we just didn't say, I don't want to say excitement. That's wrong. But we just didn't see enough to merit that investment over others we felt in the drug group. I felt it when it was at 2.8% [dividend yield]. At 3.59%, I'm with you, sir. ... You don't want to sell Bristol at 3.59% yield."

Chegg: "I'm going to go out on a limb ... I think Chegg is actually a buy here, OK? I think it's come down enough."

