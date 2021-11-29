Achieving semiconductor independency is 'not doable,' EU competition chief says

Becoming completely independent on semiconductor production is just "not doable" because of the high levels of investment needed, the EU's competition chief admitted Monday.

Carmakers and other businesses in the bloc have struggled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as supply chains were impacted and limited access to the much-needed technology. As a result, European policymakers have been looking at ways to boost production of computer chips.

For some officials, the EU needs to become a global powerhouse in this space — but Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, has cautioned against any unrealistic expectations.

"The numbers I hear of, sort of, the upfront investments to be fully self-sufficient, that makes it not doable," Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC in an exclusive interview in London.

"What is important is that there is a different level of production capacity in Europe," she said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has said that it wants to double the market share of semiconductors in Europe by 2030. At the moment, "on a good day," Europe's market share is at 10% — it used to be 40% in the 1990s, according to data from the commission.

"At the same time, you'd need a lot of chips that come from legacy technology, a lot of the chips that goes into sort of internet of things, your fridge, your coffeemaker ... that's legacy technology, and it will take quite some time because that sort of migrates into leading edge," Vestager said, noting that it is important "to see yourself in a global perspective, and to see with whom we would want to have real interdependencies and also politically to commit to help each other on a rainy day."