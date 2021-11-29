Jack Dorsey's departure from Twitter gives him more time to focus on his passion for bitcoin

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., speaks during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Monday morning, citing his belief that the company was "ready to move on from its founders." That means he'll have more time to spend on Square, the payments company he also founded and leads, and on his budding fascination with cryptocurrency.

Dorsey is a long-time fan of bitcoin, attributing his "passion" for the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its function as "a foundational internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single individual or entity."

"If I were not at Square or Twitter, I'd be working on bitcoin," Dorsey told a crowd at Bitcoin 2021, a mega conference that drew tens of thousands to Miami in June.

Decentralization of power on the internet is a major personal theme for Dorsey. At Twitter, he spearheaded the funding of a project called BlueSky, which envisions a set of openly published standards for social media companies, so users of different social media networks can communicate more easily with one another. New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been central to chasing this vision, which recalls the way the internet was originally built on top of common standards.

Dorsey has also been a vocal advocate of decentralizing the workplace. Twitter was one of the first companies to announce the option for employees to work from home indefinitely in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, Dorsey had discussed relocating part-time to Africa as a way to "work decentralized," although he drew back on that plan as the Covid pandemic grew more serious.

Tom Lee, the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, told CNBC that the changing of the guard at Twitter is "bullish for crypto."

"There isn't enough capital actually allocated toward crypto innovation, so it takes people like Jack Dorsey to really marshal focus," Lee said Monday on CNBC's "Tech Check."