Want to know how to keep employees from quitting? Ask what matters to them

Whether it's called the Great Resignation, Great Reallocation, or the Great Talent Swap, one thing is clear: Employees want more flexibility and they're willing — and able — to switch jobs if they're not getting it.

The most recent jobs numbers make the case. For the second straight month, Americans left their jobs at a record pace. The Labor Department reported that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the most recent available data. That number topped August's roughly 4.3 million and hiked the quits rate as a percentage of the labor force to 3%, also a record.

All this job movement has leaders scrambling to respond to the rapidly evolving expectations of their workers. They want to listen and respond and, in many cases, are offering employees vastly different ways of working. But at the same time, many executives are running their companies with the quiet hope that things will eventually go back to some version of the way they were pre-pandemic.

To which increasing numbers of chief people officers are saying: not likely.

If there's one thing that's become abundantly clear over the past 20 months it's that the freedom to work remotely, or with at least some schedule flexibility, is a hard thing for employees to give back. And with the tight labor market, they feel they don't have to, giving workers a newfound sense of power in setting the terms for where and how they do their jobs.

The companies succeeding in this new landscape are the ones embracing this change, not clinging to the remnants of what office life used to look like.

"There's going to be a harsh assessment of companies that hung on to the way things were done with a clawed hand," says Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer at Workhuman. "Those are the companies that are going to continue to see talent walk out the door."

To keep that from happening, leaders and managers need to learn how to reset the definition and expectations of work. "Workers have proven over the past 20 months that they can do their jobs well remotely," Pemberton says. "All those markers of commitment — how long you've been in the office, how many cars are in the parking lot — don't matter anymore and that means managers have to do things differently."

At job site platform Indeed, Paul Wolfe, who until recently was CHRO at the company, says he was hearing managers talk about going back to doing things in the office the way they were done pre-pandemic.

"The paradigm of work that existed before the pandemic does not exist anymore, it's gone," he says. For example, Wolfe says Indeed has inside sales directors with teams comprised of 10 to 12 sales reps. Pre-pandemic, each team sat together, allowing a director to join a client call or jump in to give a team member feedback.