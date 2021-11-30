Japan stocks jump more than 1% as investors in Asia await Chinese factory activity data for November

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese factory activity data for November, while also watching out for developments surrounding the omicron Covid variant. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.31% while the Topix index climbed 1.4%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.91%. Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.06%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.4% higher. China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is set to be out at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Investors in the region will also continue to track any developments surrounding the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said is likely to spread further and poses a "very high" global risk. Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose after U.S. President Joe Biden said there's no need for Covid omicron lockdowns for now. The S&P 500 gained 1.32% to 4,655.27 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.88% to 15,782.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.60 points to 35,135.94.

