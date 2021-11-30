Egyptian gas should start flowing to Lebanon in the next 3 months, U.S. energy envoy says

A worker uses a mobile phone torchlight to illuminate his cutting space at the fish market, where portable emergency lighting runs due to a power cut, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Natural gas from Egypt may start flowing to Lebanon within two or three months, and hopefully "long before" the country's elections in 2022, according to Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department's senior advisor for global energy security.

The governments of four countries in September reached an agreement to pipe gas from Egypt, through Jordan and Syria, to ease the power crisis in Lebanon.

At the time, Egypt's Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said the plan, which is backed by the U.S., would be put into action at the "earliest opportunity," Reuters reported.

Hochstein said there is still work to be done before the pipeline is ready, but said he is confident that the plan, as well as an effort to interconnect Jordan and Lebanon's power grids, will succeed.

"Every week that goes by, I am more optimistic that we're going to be in a position to have the gas flowing, the energy interconnected in the coming couple of two, three months," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Monday.

Asked if that could happen before Lebanon's elections, which are scheduled to take place in March 2022, he said he is "quite hopeful [that] at least the gas deal would work, and would have gas flowing long before that."