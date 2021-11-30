EU medical agency says vaccine revisions for omicron could be approved in 3-4 months

A traveller receives a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pre-departure testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

The European Union could approve a Covid-19 shot against the new omicron variant within three to four months, the bloc's medical agency said Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical firms are studying whether their Covid vaccines remain effective against the omicron variant, which emerged in southern Africa a week ago. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that if the shots end up needing to be revised, the agency would be ready to approve them within a couple of months.

"We need to prepare in case there's a need to change the current vaccines and that's work that the companies will do," Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, said Tuesday at the European Parliament in Brussels.

"We could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," she said.

The EMA has previously been criticized for taking longer than other drug regulators to approve coronavirus vaccines.