Hedge funds hike exposure to consumer stocks with Bath & Body Works, Expedia being their favorites

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the start of trading on Monday following Friday’s steep decline in global stocks over fears of the new omicron Covid variant discovered in South Africa on November 29, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Hedge funds are picking winners in the inflation-sensitive consumer discretionary sector, betting that some companies will be able to manage supply chain bottlenecks and combat rising costs, according to an analysis from RBC.