UK spy chief: ‘The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real’

Richard Moore, the chief of British secret intelligence service MI6, is concerned that China could make a "miscalculation" due to overconfidence over its own global status. "The tectonic plates are shifting as China's power and its willingness to assert it grows," Moore said Tuesday in his first public speech since he took over as the head of the spy agency last October. The speech was at given Arundel House in London as part of an event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. "Beijing believes its own propaganda about Western frailties and underestimates Washington's resolve," added Moore, who joined the spy agency 34 years ago. "The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real." The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on Moore's speech. Tensions between the West and China have escalated in recent years as Beijing and Washington continue to see the world differently.

"There are many areas where our country needs to engage with Beijing including trade and investment, cultural links, and the transnational challenges of climate change and biodiversity," Moore said. "But the fact remains that China is an authoritarian state with different values and this is reflected in the threats we see emanating from the Chinese state." Headquartered on the banks of the River Thames in Vauxhall, London, MI6 recruits and runs clandestine agents in other countries in order to provide the British government with secret information. The agency, which is the equivalent of the CIA in the U.S., has been made world-famous thanks to the fictional James Bond series, who plays an MI6 agent codenamed 007. China's own intelligence services are "highly capable," Moore said, adding that they continue to conduct large scale espionage operations against the U.K. and its allies, often targeting those working in government or on research of particular interest to the Chinese state. "Chinese intelligence officers seek to exploit the open nature of our society, including through the use of social media platforms," Moore said.

There's a risk that global stability and peace could be disrupted if China decides to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue, Moore said. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as separate from China, having ruled itself since splitting from the mainland in 1949 following a protracted civil war. "The Chinese Communist Party leadership increasingly favor bold and decisive action justified on national security grounds," Moore said. "The days of [former Chinese leader] Deng Xiaoping 'hide your strength, bide your time' are long over." Beijing has drawn international condemnation for its "extensive program of repression" against members of its Uyghur Muslim minority ethnic group. This includes forced labor, the mass incarceration of over a million people in "reeducation" camps, and the alleged sterilization of Uyghur women, as reported by the news media and the U.S. State Department. Beijing denies that it violates Uyghurs' human rights. Moore said "worryingly, these technologies of control and surveillance are increasingly being exported to other governments by China, expanding the web of authoritarian control around the planet," without elaborating on where exactly they're being exported to.

