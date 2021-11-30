Amazon rolled back Covid safety protocols in warehouses, says New York attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking an emergency court order to force Amazon to implement stricter Covid-19 protocols, arguing the company's decision to roll back safety measures in at least one of its warehouses leaves employees at a higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

James sought the motion for relief on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit she filed earlier this year, which claims the online retail giant prioritized profit over worker safety at its New York facilities and retaliated against employees who voiced concerns for their safety during the pandemic.

As part of the motion, James urged the court to appoint a monitor to oversee worker safety at Amazon's New York facilities. James is also asking for a court order that would require Amazon to rehire Chris Smalls, an employee who was fired last March after speaking out about working conditions.

"The State now seeks preliminary injunctive relief because Amazon is rolling back its already inadequate public health measures and acting as if the pandemic is over when the risk of virus transmission is increasing, and a new variant threatens to cause even higher rates of transmission, illness, and death," the motion states.

"While case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rise, Amazon rescinds protections and packs in more workers for its holiday rush," according to the filing.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In October, a federal judge rejected Amazon's bid to have the suit tossed.

Amazon and other major corporations with front-line workers have continuously modified safety protocols as the coronavirus pandemic has stretched on. Over the summer, many companies relaxed safety measures like mandatory mask wearing as cases dropped and vaccines became available, only to reinstate some policies later on as the highly contagious delta variant spread.

In recent weeks, public health officials have issued warnings about the new Covid variant omicron, a heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa two weeks ago. The emergence of the variant rattled global markets and sparked new travel restrictions in some countries.