Investors could get 'a gift' if this S&P stock continues its pullback, trader says

Investors may soon get their best chance to purchase Best Buy, Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon said. Nearly 40% of the S&P 500's components including Best Buy, Disney, Biogen and a number of travel stocks are trading below their 200-day moving averages, a key indicator that tracks long-term price changes. Best Buy could be close to a unique buying opportunity, however, Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "The stock ... has been a solid outperformer relative to the S&P since, like, 2013," he said, citing the company's digital expansion.

"A pullback to that $90 breakout level I think would be a gift. I don't know if we're going to get it. I'm certainly eyeing it." Best Buy traded 1.4% lower Wednesday afternoon to around $105.35. The stock is likely to regain momentum after sustaining losses tied to its November earnings report, in which gross margins contracted and management pointed to a projected decline in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, Gordon said. "The main reason ... the stock was hit so hard in this earnings report was the margins, and I think once supply chain issues start to ease, demand increases, perhaps we go back to normal, I think Best Buy might come back, so I'm certainly watching this stock," he said. Boeing's stock could also be on a path to recovery, Sanctuary Wealth's Jeff Kilburg said in the same interview. "It was encouraging over Thanksgiving weekend that TSA data said 20 million people traveled in the United States," the firm's chief investment officer said. "That's optimism. It's not represented in the chart."

