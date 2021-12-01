Charts suggest stocks may fall further before powerful Santa Claus rally kicks in, Cramer says

There could be more near-term pain for the stock market before it reverses course and mounts a year-end Santa Claus rally, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday, leaning on technical analysis from Larry Williams.

"The charts and the historical data, as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest that we're looking at a powerful rally near the end of the month — not right now," The "Mad Money" host said. "But we might also have another leg down before this market stabilizes."

"My view? I think Larry is giving you still one more reason to start buying opportunistically on the way down," as Wall Street digests concerns related to the Covid omicron variant, Cramer added.

Williams arrived at his broad conclusion by looking at two groups of information, Cramer explained. The first deals with seasonal patterns, which Williams says supports Wall Street's belief that December is usually a strong period for stocks, especially over the back half of the month, Cramer said.