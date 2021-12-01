Cramer's lightning round: Buy Canadian Pacific if you believe in economic recovery

Loading chart...

Carnival Corp.: "No, too early, too early. The one is Norwegian. That's the one that's got the best balance sheet, and the best situation, then maybe we can go down to Carnival later."

Loading chart...

Fulgent Genetics: "This stock is a mystery to me. It's a company that's doing quite well. I think it's OK to own. I think it's a very good company."

Loading chart...

Canadian Pacific: "You should love the company. It's a rail that's come down so far, that I think you have to buy it if you think there's any chance the economy is going to rebound again, and I think it will."

Loading chart...

Cassava Sciences: "All I know is that the SEC, according to Dow Jones, is investigating the company. Until I see more about that, I'm going to hold off pronouncing anything about Cassava."

Loading chart...

Insmed: "Pure [speculative stock]. Pure spec. Nothing beyond spec. Losing big money. Just a spec and no more than that."

Loading chart...