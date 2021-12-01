Disney names Susan Arnold as board chair, replacing Bob Iger

Susan Arnold is taking over as Disney's Chairman of the Board, the company announced Wednesday.

She'll succeed Bob Iger, who stepped down as Disney CEO early last year. Iger, who served as Chairman of the Board since 2012, had been set to step away as board chair by the end of this year.

Arnold has been on Disney's board for 14 years and has served as the independent Lead Director since 2018. She was an operating executive at The Caryle Group until this year. She served as president of the global business units of Procter & Gamble between 2007 and 2009 and was also a member of the board at McDonalds from 2008 to 2016.

"Having most recently served as independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership," Iger said in a statement.

