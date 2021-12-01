CEO survey taken before omicron emergence shows optimism about the economy over the next 6 months

A customer carries her purchases during Black Friday shopping at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont of Greater Chicago Area, Illinois, the United States, on Nov. 26, 2021.

Strong consumer demand sparked a wave of CEO optimism about the economy over the next six months, the Business Roundtable said Wednesday, as it revealed the results of its most recent survey.

But the lobbying group, whose members are CEOs of major American companies, cautioned that the survey was completed before the emergence of the new omicron Covid variant, and that the survey measured only the executives' plans for the next six months.

The Business Roundtable released its fourth quarter CEO Economic Outlook Survey, revealing its headline index had risen to its highest level in the 20-year history of the survey, hitting a value of 124, which is up 10 points from the third quarter.

On top of that, CEOs reported their plans for hiring increased 13 points, plans for capital investment increased 7 points and expectations for sales increased 9 points. The group cited the release of enormous pent-up consumer demand as a driver of the optimism in corporate boardrooms.