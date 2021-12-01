We're trimming our position in this best-in-class chipmaker

Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), speaks during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) After you receive this email, we will be selling 50 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at roughly $160.20. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 700 shares of AMD. Our trim in AMD will decrease its weighting in the portfolio from about 2.93% to about 2.74%. We are trimming AMD this morning solely for portfolio management purposes and not out of any change to our bullish long-term view of the company. The markets may be volatile right now, but AMD has stood out as one of the better relative performers.

Our patience has been rewarded

We've been big believers in Advanced Micro Devices all year and stuck by this semiconductor through thick and thin. We added to our position back in February when the stock sold off on unfounded competitive concerns with Intel (who AMD is now closing in on from a market cap perspective) and even more in the months that followed as tech stocks became out of favor. Our patience has since been rewarded, with the gains on those buys ranging from the high 70% to 100%. We don't want to give these outsized gains back, and we will realize a gain of about 80% on stock we purchased in early February.

Lastly, we have been steady buyers recently and have put a solid amount of capital to work over the past couple of weeks as certain stocks moved lower. A small trim of AMD near its highs will help us replenish our cash balance and allow us to continue to look for opportunities in beaten down stocks, like Mastercard (MA) which we would buy today if we were not restricted. As a reminder, we cannot buy the stock today because we are restricted from trading any stock that Jim mentions on TV for three full days following the mention. Although we cannot make the trade for the Charitable Trust, our restrictions will never prevent us from telling the Investing Club what we would buy or sell and when we would do it.

