IEA says renewable power installations are set for a record year, warns of net-zero uncertainty

The world is set to add nearly 290 gigawatts of renewable power capacity this year, according to the International Energy Agency, with the Paris-based organization expecting 2021 to "set a fresh all-time record for new installations."

Published on Wednesday, the IEA's Renewables Market Report forecasts that the planet's renewable electricity capacity will jump to more than 4,800 GW by the year 2026, an increase of over 60% compared to levels in 2020.

Capacity refers to the maximum amount of energy that installations can produce, not what they're necessarily generating.

China is set to be the main driver of renewable capacity growth over the coming years, according to the IEA, with Europe, the U.S. and India following on behind.

Looking at the bigger picture, the IEA said renewables were expected to account for "almost 95% of the increase in global power capacity through 2026."

"We have revised up our forecast from a year earlier," the report said, "as stronger policy support and ambitious climate targets announced for COP26 outweigh the current record commodity prices that have increased the costs of building new wind and solar PV installations."

Solar PV refers to solar photovoltaic, a way of directly converting light from the sun into electricity.

The IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said 2021's record renewable electricity additions were "yet another sign that a new global energy economy is emerging."

"The high commodity and energy prices we are seeing today pose new challenges for the renewable industry, but elevated fossil fuel prices also make renewables even more competitive," Birol said.