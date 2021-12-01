Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Square, Snowflake, Five Below & more

An overall view of the Snowflake IPO banner on the front of The NYSE as employees of the tech company celebrate the largest tech IPO in exchange history, Sept. 16, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Square — The payments company said Wednesday evening that it will change its name to Block. The name change will go into effect on Dec. 10, and comes as the company expands into new technologies, including blockchain. The stock advanced 1% during extended trading.

Five Below — Shares of the retailer jumped 10% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the third quarter. Five Below earned 43 cents per share, which was ahead of the 29 cents analysts were expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $608 million, also ahead of the expected $565 million.

Snowflake — Snowflake shares jumped more than 11% after the company beat revenue estimates. The company reported sales of $334 million during the third quarter, which was ahead of the $306 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Splunk — Shares of the technology name dipped 1% following Splunk's third-quarter earnings. The company lost 37 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 52 cents, according to data from StreetAccount.