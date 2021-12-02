Asia-Pacific stocks fall as omicron variant fears continue to weigh on market sentiment

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday morning trade, as concerns over the economic impact of the omicron Covid variant continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.82% while the Topix index shed 0.63%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.79%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell about 0.6%. Australia's retail sales and trade data for October is set to be out at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.22% lower.