WTO chief 'very concerned' about the unequal distribution of Covid vaccines

The unequal distribution of Covid vaccines worldwide could have a dampening effect on the economic recovery, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Thursday, saying she is "very concerned" about the matter.

Richer nations have hoarded the highest number of limited Covid shots, while many low-income nations have struggled to get their hands on the much-needed vaccines.

Data collected by the WTO, the World Health Organization and the International Monetary Fund show that whereas the U.S. has secured 248% of produced vaccines as a percentage of its population, this rate is only 30% for Mali and 56% for Kenya.

To be sure, just 7% of Africa's population have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Our World in Data. The European Union and the U.S., meanwhile, have fully vaccinated around 67% and 58% of their populations respectively.

"The level of inequity is quite high," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, told CNBC on Thursday in an exclusive interview.

She noted that the economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic is linked to two determinants: the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus and the access to vaccines.

"I am very concerned that if we continue with the inequity that will have a dampening effect on (the) recovery in those countries," the Nigerian-born official said.

The question of vaccine access comes shortly after health authorities in South Africa reported a new Covid variant: omicron.

Health experts have long argued that the coronavirus will continue to thrive as long as parts of the world lack vaccines.