Cramer’s lightning round: Vir and GlaxoSmithKline 'may have something' that could fight omicron
- “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on Vir Biotechnology, Enbridge, On Semiconductor and Robinhood.
Vir Biotechnology (VIR): "[George Scangos] runs that company. And I have to tell you he's part of a GlaxoSmithKline [alliance]. And I spend a lot of time talking to GlaxoSmithKline. They may have something that could be very, very good against omicron. It's very early, very early. But I like it. I think you should own the stock."
Enbridge (ENB): "That stock has just been in a house of pain. However, it does yield 7%. That's [CEO] Al Monaco. They've got a great long term business. I don't understand why it's going down, other than being brought down by the fact that oil suddenly went from $80 to $70 to $64. Buy Enbridge."
On Semiconductor (ON): "We've had [CEO] Hassane El-Khoury on multiple times. I think he's a genius. He put together Cypress with this. He's got the best automobile chips. He's got internet of things. That stock is a buy to me."
Robinhood (HOOD): "Here's the problem with Robinhood: They've got the wrong customer base. They have a great app. But remember when I had that young person come on and say, 'Why am I using Robinhood, because I'm tired of Candy Crush.' There's got to be more to it than that."
