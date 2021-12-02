Cramer’s lightning round: Vir and GlaxoSmithKline 'may have something' that could fight omicron

Loading chart...

Vir Biotechnology (VIR): "[George Scangos] runs that company. And I have to tell you he's part of a GlaxoSmithKline [alliance]. And I spend a lot of time talking to GlaxoSmithKline. They may have something that could be very, very good against omicron. It's very early, very early. But I like it. I think you should own the stock."

Enbridge (ENB): "That stock has just been in a house of pain. However, it does yield 7%. That's [CEO] Al Monaco. They've got a great long term business. I don't understand why it's going down, other than being brought down by the fact that oil suddenly went from $80 to $70 to $64. Buy Enbridge."

On Semiconductor (ON): "We've had [CEO] Hassane El-Khoury on multiple times. I think he's a genius. He put together Cypress with this. He's got the best automobile chips. He's got internet of things. That stock is a buy to me."

