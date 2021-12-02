How to avoid a tax bomb when selling your home

With soaring home values, many sellers expect a sizable profit when listing their property. However, capital gains taxes may put a damper on their windfall.

Home sales profits are considered capital gains, taxed at federal rates of 0%, 15% or 20% in 2021, depending on income.

The IRS offers a write-off for homeowners, allowing single filers to exclude up to $250,000 of profit and married couples filing together can subtract up to $500,000.

But these thresholds haven't changed since 1997, and median home sales prices have more than doubled over the past two decades, affecting many long-term homeowners.

"It's become a huge part of the conversation now," said John Schultz, a CPA and partner at Genske, Mulder & Company in Ontario, California.

While the exemption may be significant for some homeowners, there are strict guidelines to qualify. Sellers must own and use the home as their primary residence for two of the five years preceding the sale.

"But the two years don't have to be consecutive," said Mary Geong, a Piedmont, California-based CPA and enrolled agent at the firm in her name.