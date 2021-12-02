What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Thursday, including Apple and Boeing
What I am looking at, December 2, 2021:
- Apple (AAPL)... Bloomberg supplier sourced article indicates slowdown with Apple iPhone 13, counter from all research before this including Evidence Lab from UBS the day before citing robust demand... Did Apple double order and get enough supplies?... one thing is certain: no Apple supplier would EVER tell the media that Apple sales are weaker... they won't be an Apple supplier anymore ... Wedbush sees $3 trillion market cap—Wedbush says 13 much stronger than expected...
- Developing worst case scenarios, on Feb 26 of 2020, when Pence was designated Covid task force head, Trump pronounced the pandemic "contained." Dow stood at 27,000. One month later it was at 18,000... omicron right now seems to be able to attack those who have had Covid, that's 50 million...JPMorgan equity strategists going with theory that omicron is more viral, but less virulent: Cold vs. Pneumonia...
- Pfizer (PFE) anti-vital may be best hope against Omicron...
- Multiple price target boosts on Snowflake (SNOW)...
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) beats numbers, but multiple price target cuts from analysts...
- Splunk (SPLK) doesn't make the numbers, slaughtered...
- Okta (OKTA) beats numbers, raises forecasts...but price target cuts...
- Boeing (BA)...China clears 737Max to fly again… should bring new orders... maybe huge new orders... China charmer—Nike, SBUX, AAPL...
- Snap (SNAP)... UBS starts with a buy... says AR and advertising looking good...
- Baird sees Teladoc (TDOC) as buy... says omicron/flu opportunity...
- Five Below (FIVE)... multiple price target boosts... good model...
- Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)... short term buy catalyst call from Deutsche Bank...but says there's headline risk
- Ford (F)... downgraded by Wolfe... analyst prefers GM...Ford up too much... 122% year to date...
- The environment is so bad... Crowdstrike (on Mad tonight) was really good and Okta was really good and they are still having price targets cut...
- Uber (UBER)... started with buy and $80 price target at UBS... cites multiple expansion and margin improvement... can we start at $60 please?
- UBS starts Meta (FB) with a buy... cites better operating performance...
- Unity (U)...doing so great but there is relentless selling by Cathie Wood ... he's working with Nvidia for the omniverse...
- Dollar General (DG)... disappointment... sales down 0.6%... was supposed to be down 0.5%...but beat by five cents
- Very early testing ... GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) drip... could work against omicron… $1b contract with US government... I would take it if I got it... many variants covered... needs to be tested—all extrapolation...
- OPEC meeting right now
- Alphabet (GOOGL)... UBS starts with buy rating and $3925 price target.... up from $3190 previous target...cites cloud tailwind
- Costco (COST)... some decel in monthly sales... US comps ex gas 9.1% (11.4% est)...can you really sell this and then buy it back? I don't think so...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, BA, F, FB, GOOGL, COST.)