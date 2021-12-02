Omicron clouds outlook for international travel that was just turning a corner

A passenger arrives at a terminal of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant across the world could further delay the travel industry's recovery, a fresh challenge just as international trips were on the upswing after a 20-month slump.

The variant, first reported by South African scientists last week with the first U.S. case confirmed in California on Wednesday, has sparked a new host of travel restrictions that took many travelers by surprise, leaving some stranded as some countries temporarily barred flights or arriving passengers from the region.

On Thursday, the U.S. said inbound international travelers, including American citizens, will have to show proof of a negative Covid test that was taken within one day of departure, up from three days for vaccinated arrivals and regardless of vaccination status.

Some aviation executives are upbeat that demand will continue to recover despite the variant.

"Obviously we've seen higher cancellations but it's really too early to tell," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told reporters Thursday at a hangar at Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport after it flew one of its jets half-powered by sustainable aviation fuel. Kirby said he doesn't expect bookings to go down as much as they did for the delta variant.

"The next peak will be at a higher level," he said.

General Electric Aviation CEO John Slattery said airline customers are still planning for "a strong spring and strong summer."