CEO of firm behind Kay Jewelers and Zales says anticipating early holiday shoppers paid off

Signet Jewelers — which owns Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared and other brands — anticipated that holiday customers would shop early this year and it paid off, CEO Gina Drosos told CNBC on Thursday.

"We predicted months ago that customers would be in the market earlier, and we turned up the dial in our marketing support. We got the right product to the right stores," Drosos said on "Mad Money."

It was a prescient move considering the supply chain disruptions that stranded many companies' products in transit.