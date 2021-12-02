Scientists identify reaction that may cause rare blood clots after AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

A paramedic prepares doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for patients at a walk-in COVID-19 clinic inside a Buddhist temple in the Smithfield suburb of Sydney on August 4, 2021.

Scientists claim to have discovered a "potential mechanism" that triggers rare blood clots in some people who receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

Links between the vaccine and rare, sometimes fatal, blood clots have prompted some countries to restrict its use to older adults or favor alternative shots.

To be sure, medical experts have repeatedly said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it, with one study concluding that Covid-19 poses a much bigger threat of blood clots than vaccination.

Scientists from Cardiff University in the U.K. and Arizona State University in the U.S. worked with AstraZeneca to investigate vaccine-induced blood clots, publishing their findings on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

The study suggested that the shot's viral vector — the vaccine ingredient used to transport the coronavirus' genetic material into a recipient's cells — could be the issue.

In the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the viral vector is an adenovirus found in chimpanzees. The adenovirus is engineered to match Covid-19's spike protein — a key part of its structure used to invade human cells.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine also uses an adenovirus to carry spike proteins from the coronavirus into human cells to trigger an immune response and has similarly been linked to rare blood clots.